Cadwalader-Led Sachem Head Nabs $1.2B Elanco Stake

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Represented by Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP, Sachem Head said Wednesday it believes animal health company Elanco is "undervalued" and it picked up a more than $1.2 billion stake in the company as the activist hedge fund looks to push for change. Sachem Head Capital Management LP and its affiliates disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it's taken a more than 8% stake in the form of stock and options in Greenfield, Indiana-based Elanco Animal Health Inc. The hedge fund said in the filing it believes Elanco is an attractive investment and it plans to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS