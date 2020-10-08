US Bank Escapes Debt Collector's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal judge has tossed a bias suit from a debt collector who said U.S. Bank fired her for being Black, saying no reasonable jury would find the bank's assertion that she was terminated for violating company policy was too flawed to believe. U.S. District Judge Eric F. Melgren on Wednesday granted U.S. Bank NA's motion for summary judgment on Dominique Washington's bias and retaliation claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, ruling that the bank had shown it believed she wasn't following the policy of leaving voicemails for debtors and had given her multiple warnings. "Here, U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS