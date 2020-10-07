Hedge Fund Sues For Bristow Group Stock Appraisal In Del.

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A California-based hedge fund sued helicopter services provider Bristow Group Inc. in Delaware's Chancery Court on Wednesday, seeking appraisal of its pre-merger Bristow stock after questioning details of an all-stock tie-up in January with competitor Era Group Inc. The Funicular Fund LP's suit followed a settlement one month earlier of a Chancery Court case in which Funicular sought release of Bristow records about the Era merger. In documents filed as part of the records case, Funicular said that it wanted to examine decisions surrounding Bristow's classification of the merger and its treatment of preferred and common stock. Documents filed in the...

