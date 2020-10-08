Exec Can't Shake Personal Guarantee In $46M BP Fight

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The founder of a health care and technology conglomerate and a company he is linked to must pay BP $46 million to satisfy guarantees made on behalf of affiliated energy companies that allegedly inflated their net worth in violation of supply agreements with BP, a Texas federal judge ruled. Greg Lindberg, founder of the Global Growth conglomerate, and Global Health Technology Group LLC must make good on their promise to repay BP Energy Co. for what several retail electric and natural gas companies owe, U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal said Wednesday. Lindberg is currently appealing a bribery conviction and seven-year prison...

