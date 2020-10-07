DOL Unveils 1st Guidance On Trump Diversity Training Order

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs issued its first guidance Wednesday to clarify President Donald Trump's recent order barring certain racial sensitivity training seminars by federal contractors. The OFCCP, which polices workplace bias among federal contractors, noted in the guidance that many types of implicit bias training are now prohibited. It will set up a "hotline" and probe complaints that such training sessions are taking place. "Unconscious or implicit bias training is prohibited to the extent it teaches or implies that an individual, by virtue of his or her race, sex, and/or national origin, is racist,...

