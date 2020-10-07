Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Iffy On Finjan Notice Argument In Malware IP Fight

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Finjan Inc.'s argument Wednesday that a California federal judge wrongly determined it didn't properly notify rival Juniper Networks Inc. that it allegedly infringed one of three malware patents and couldn't recover damages as a result met some resistance from members of a Federal Circuit panel.

Finjan appealed various aspects of its loss on all three patents in its case against Juniper, but the panel on Wednesday focused nearly all of its questions on the notice issue.

Juanita Brooks of Fish & Richardson PC, the attorney representing Finjan, told the panel during a remote hearing that a jury — not U.S. District...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!