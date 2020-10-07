Fed. Circ. Iffy On Finjan Notice Argument In Malware IP Fight

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Finjan Inc.'s argument Wednesday that a California federal judge wrongly determined it didn't properly notify rival Juniper Networks Inc. that it allegedly infringed one of three malware patents and couldn't recover damages as a result met some resistance from members of a Federal Circuit panel. Finjan appealed various aspects of its loss on all three patents in its case against Juniper, but the panel on Wednesday focused nearly all of its questions on the notice issue. Juanita Brooks of Fish & Richardson PC, the attorney representing Finjan, told the panel during a remote hearing that a jury — not U.S. District...

