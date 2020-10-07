Pa. Republicans Launch Bid To Impeach State Justice

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A group of Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers accused Justice David Wecht on Tuesday of improperly legislating from the state's high court bench and called for the Democratic jurist's impeachment. The resolution, sponsored by Rep. Francis Ryan, R-Lebanon, accused Justice Wecht of violating the separation of powers doctrine as he penned decisions in a string of cases, including one striking down the state's congressional map as a partisan Republican gerrymander, during his four years on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. "I do not take this first step towards the removal of a Supreme Court justice lightly," Ryan said in a memo seeking co-sponsors for...

