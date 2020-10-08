Businessman 'Evaded Taxes' On Income From £1 BHS Deal

Law360, London (October 8, 2020, 10:21 PM BST) -- Dominic Chappell, the businessman who bought BHS for £1 ($1.30) in 2015, cheated HM Revenue & Customs out of taxes due on the £2.2 million he earned from the acquisition in the year before the department store chain's collapse, prosecutors said Thursday on the start of his London trial. Chappell, 52, who appeared at Southwark Crown Court wearing a dark suit and white shirt, faces three counts of defrauding the public revenue out of value added tax, corporation tax and income tax owed on consultancy fees paid to him and his company Swiss Rock Ltd. in connection to his ownership of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS