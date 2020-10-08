Sports Direct Can't Fight Deloitte Docs Privilege Ruling

Law360, London (October 8, 2020, 1:09 PM BST) -- A London judge on Thursday refused to let a retail sporting goods chain challenge his order to turn over tax reports to the U.K.'s audit authority as it investigates whether a major accounting firm approved contentious tax schemes. High Court Judge Christopher Nugee blocked Sports Direct International from appealing his findings that the company cannot claim litigation privilege to avoid handing over to the Financial Reporting Council three reports prepared for it by Deloitte LLP. The court ruled last week that documents were designed to help the company, run by billionaire Mike Ashley and now known as Frasers Group Ltd., structure...

