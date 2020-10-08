Top EU Court Urged To Trim Steel Co.'s Cartel Fine

Law360, London (October 8, 2020, 6:09 PM BST) -- A legal adviser told the European Union's top court Thursday that the €3.9 million ($4.6 million) fine imposed on Italian steel producer Pometon SpA for participating in a cartel has been miscalculated and should be reduced, though he said there was sufficient evidence supporting the antitrust penalty overall. In a nonbinding opinion to the European Court of Justice, Advocate General Gerard Hogan said the cartel fine imposed on the steel abrasive manufacturer — for allegedly agreeing with rivals to fix a surcharge on steel abrasive materials — should be slashed to €2.6 million. Though the European Commission determined Pometon's role in...

