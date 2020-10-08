DC Circ. Grapples With Rival Trump, Obama Carbon Rules

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's rollback of an Obama-era climate change rule appeared to be on thin ice at the D.C. Circuit on Thursday, as judges picked apart the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's legal justifications and compliance standards. As a more than nine-hour virtual oral argument neared its end, U.S. Circuit Judges Patricia Millett, Cornelia Pillard and Justin Walker each voiced concerns about different aspects of the EPA's rescission of the 2015 Clean Power Plan and the details of the 2019 Affordable Clean Energy rule. Both established emissions standards for carbon dioxide from existing power plants, but the newer version eliminates an option...

