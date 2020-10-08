Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Circ. Grapples With Rival Trump, Obama Carbon Rules

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's rollback of an Obama-era climate change rule appeared to be on thin ice at the D.C. Circuit on Thursday, as judges picked apart the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's legal justifications and compliance standards.

As a more than nine-hour virtual oral argument neared its end, U.S. Circuit Judges Patricia Millett, Cornelia Pillard and Justin Walker each voiced concerns about different aspects of the EPA's rescission of the 2015 Clean Power Plan and the details of the 2019 Affordable Clean Energy rule. Both established emissions standards for carbon dioxide from existing power plants, but the newer version eliminates an option...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!