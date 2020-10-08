Feds Put Hold On New Au Pairs In Visitor Exchange Program

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- New au pairs can't become sponsors in a visitor exchange program while the U.S. Department of State reviews the program, after the First Circuit ruled that au pairs must be paid state minimum wage, the department said Thursday. The State Department said that effective immediately, the number of participants in the au pair category of the visitor exchange program will be limited to the size of the category in 2019, which had 21,550 au pairs and 15 au pair sponsor organizations at the time. However, if existing au pair sponsors leave the program, the department may reallocate vacancies to remaining sponsors,...

