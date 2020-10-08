Paul Weiss Guides IBM's Infrastructure Services Spinoff

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 3:08 PM EDT) -- IBM, led by Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, said Thursday it is spinning off its managed infrastructure services unit to allow the company to focus on its cloud and artificial intelligence offerings following its $34 billion Red Hat acquisition. Armonk, New York-based multinational information technology giant IBM Corp., which has a market capitalization of about $116 billion, said in statements that the new $19 billion company will immediately be the world's leading managed infrastructure services provider and will be entirely focused on that sector. IBM said the sector marks a $500 billion market opportunity. "Client buying needs for application...

