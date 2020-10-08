Shale Oil Co. Gavilan's $40M Ch. 11 Sale Approved

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge approved the sale of shale oil and gas company Gavilan Resources LLC's assets to Mesquite Energy Inc. for $40 million Thursday as disputes over those assets continue. At a remote hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones signed off on the sale to pass assets that Gavilan and Mesquite had been in a long-standing dispute over, despite claims that the deal could break the operating agreements for the oil and gas fields at issue. The Blackstone-backed Gavilan hit Chapter 11 on May 18, citing plummeting oil prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic and other market conditions. It said it planned...

