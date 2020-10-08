Homeless Shelter-Focused REIT Raises £241M In UK IPO

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A newly created real estate investment trust with a portfolio focused on homeless shelters in the United Kingdom said Thursday it's raised nearly £240.6 million (about $311.2 million) in an initial public offering guided by Stephenson Harwood LLP and Dickson Minto WS. Home REIT PLC said it saw the proceeds by offering 240.6 million ordinary shares for 100 pence each ($1.29). The shares are expected to start trading Monday on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol HOME, according to a press release. In a prospectus on its website, the London-based REIT said it planned to raise a gross £250 million by...

