EU Backs Ireland In Opposing UK Breach Of Brexit Deal

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Ireland has the full backing of the European Union in saying the U.K. must carry out its EU withdrawal agreement in full, including clauses dividing its territory of Northern Ireland from the British mainland, a senior EU official said Thursday. European Council President Charles Michel, who spoke during a joint news conference with Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin, said while discussions about the future relationship of the trading bloc and its former member have been constructive, the withdrawal agreement's full implementation is a matter of trust as well as law. "The EU stands in full solidarity with Ireland, and this is especially...

