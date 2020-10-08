UK Wants To Review $39B Liberty Global, Telefonica Deal

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s antitrust regulator asked the European Commission to refer Liberty Global PLC and Telefonica SA's merger of their U.K. telecom businesses to it on Thursday, saying the deal could affect multiple markets in the U.K. The Competition and Markets Authority said in a press release that it sent a request to the EU's antitrust authority to transfer the merger review to it after London-headquartered Liberty Global and Spain-based Telefonica notified the commission of their proposed U.K.-operating entities — Virgin Media/Virgin Mobile and O2, respectively — last month. Since the deal would result in a merged company that would only affect U.K....

