Backpage Prosecutors Fight Recusal For Judge Married To AG

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Arizona federal prosecutors suggested Wednesday that Backpage.com executives are taking an outdated view of marriage in arguing that a judge should recuse herself from the criminal case against them based on comments made by her husband, the state's attorney general. In their motion seeking U.S. District Judge Susan M. Brnovich's removal from the case, seven former Backpage executives and employees claimed that her husband, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, published a booklet on human trafficking that "singles out" the now-defunct website. But under the defendants' theory, prosecutors said Wednesday, Judge Brnovich would have to recuse herself from a whole host of...

