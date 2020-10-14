AIG Fights Insurance Claim For Ship Grounded In Suez Canal

Law360, London (October 14, 2020, 6:09 PM BST) -- U.S. insurer AIG has told a London court it should not have to fork out over $850,000 to cover a share of the losses for an oil tanker grounded while passing through the Suez Canal, claiming the ship's owner is fully liable as it failed to ensure the vessel was seaworthy. American International Group Inc. said in an Oct. 6 defense filing that Buxus Seaway Ltd. had a duty to ensure its tanker was in good order to carry and deliver a cargo of aviation turbine fuel from Sikka, India, to Fiumicino, Italy. Buxus Seaway, which owned the Zaliv Amurskiy oil...

