Mylan Can't Expedite Novartis Blood Transfusion IP Fight

Law360, London (October 13, 2020, 6:29 PM BST) -- A London judge has refused to expedite Novartis AG's lawsuit against Mylan over the rival drugmaker's plans to sell a generic version of its blood transfusion drug, saying its request to hold the trial in a month or two has come too late. In an Oct. 7 order, High Court Judge Colin Birss rejected Mylan SAS' application to try Novartis' patent claims in November or December. Norvartis sued Mylan and its U.K. subsidiaries for infringement of its iron-reducing drug Exjade, which is used to treat patients who are receiving long-term blood transfusions for a blood disorder and anemias. The trial date...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS