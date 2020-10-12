Goldman Sues Winemaker For $6M Over Forex Derivatives

Law360, London (October 12, 2020, 2:30 PM BST) -- Goldman Sachs has hit a Spanish wine producer with a lawsuit in England as the investment bank seeks to collect more than $6.2 million it says is owed from foreign exchange derivative transactions. The claim filed at the High Court by Goldman Sachs against wine producer J. García Carrión —which owns the well-known Don Simón brand — says the forex derivative transactions at issue in the litigation have been conducted since 2010. But the claim points to two in particular that took place in February and June. According to the claim, J. Garcia Carrión failed in early September to pay money due under the...

