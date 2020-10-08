Cozen Sued Over Client's Unenforceable Noncompete

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia-based technology consultancy has filed suit against Cozen O'Connor in state court alleging a faulty noncompete agreement drafted by a firm attorney that left the company powerless to stop several of its members from pilfering clients as they struck out on their own. 151 Advisors LLC, which advises clients on issues related to cloud-based technologies and the Internet of Things, said Tuesday that a noncompete drafted by Cozen partner Jason Shargel in March 2016 was deemed unenforceable two years later as the firm attempted to bring it to bear on two members who began secretly competing against the company....

