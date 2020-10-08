Sunoco Accused Of Ignoring Mariner East II Pipeline Problems

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- An environmental group has accused Mariner East II pipeline developer Sunoco Pipeline LP of sidestepping Pennsylvania environmental law and failing to report potential environmental threats to the project. The Clean Air Council said in a notice of intent to sue that Sunoco, a unit of Energy Transfer LP, had violated the Pennsylvania Clean Streams Law, accusing it of hushing up dangers and creating the possibility that improperly modified information would be submitted to state regulators. "CAC believes that [Sunoco] or their agents have been altering reports from the professional scientists working on the project before submittal to government agencies, potentially removing...

