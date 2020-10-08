Becton Dickinson Settles Watchdog's Race Bias Probe

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Becton Dickinson & Co. has agreed to shell out $100,000 to settle the U.S. Department of Labor's government contract watchdog's allegations that the medical device maker wrongfully underpaid more than 100 Black female employees. The DOL's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs found that the company had paid Black female manufacturing and operations employees at its Sparks, Maryland, location less than other employees, according to an agreement signed Sept. 29 and made public this week. "While Becton Dickinson does not agree with OFCCP's findings, in the interest of resolving the violations without engaging in further legal proceedings and in exchange for...

