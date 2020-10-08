Pot Cos. Say Ill. Must Include Them In Licensing Do-Over

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The snafu over Illinois' licensing process for adult-use marijuana retail licenses got more complicated this week as another group of applicants filed suit to ensure they are given a fair shot at the lottery for the 75 licenses. The group of 10 applicants, led by a company called 24th Regiment-Latino Veterans' Unit LLC, filed suit in circuit court in Cook County, Illinois, on Monday. They say they were disqualified during the state's initial scoring process and did not receive a final score on their applications. Although the state has said it will rescore applications before holding the lottery, it hasn't been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS