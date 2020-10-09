Singapore Judge Bars India From Sharing Arbitration Docs

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The duty of confidentiality in Singapore's arbitration law extends to investment treaty disputes, a Singapore court found, thwarting a bid by India to be allowed to disclose documents from related litigation with a U.K. mining company. The decision issued Thursday by the High Court of Singapore bars the Indian government from transferring documents between related arbitration proceedings in the Asian city-state and in the Netherlands involving Cairn Energy PLC. The two cases are sealed, as is customary in commercial arbitration. Cairn is the claimant in arbitration with India over a dispute that began in 2014 when the country asserted that an...

