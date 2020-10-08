DOJ Cyber Task Force Issues Crypto Enforcement Blueprint

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday released an overview of its cryptocurrency-related enforcement work to date, adding to the growing body of federal guidance on digital currency days after federal money laundering allegations caused a leadership shakeup at the cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX. The 83-page report, which was prepared by the attorney general's Cyber-Digital Task Force, outlines the threats, tools and challenges involved in cryptocurrency enforcement in order to provide guidance to other federal prosecutors and regulators. In a statement on Thursday, Attorney General William P. Barr said that "cryptocurrency is a technology that could fundamentally transform how human beings interact,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS