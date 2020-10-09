Cannabis Regs: Mich. To Ease Recreational Pot Licensing

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 2:35 PM EDT) -- Michigan moved to expand its recreational pot market by scrapping a licensing barrier, while Oregon and Washington suspended operators for regulatory lapses, and Los Angeles geared up for another round of licensing. Here, Law360 takes stock of these and other developments in cannabis regulations. Michigan Looks to Open Recreational Pot Market Access Michigan's cannabis regulator will soon lower a barrier to growth in the state's recreational marijuana market, a move aimed at curbing illicit sales and boosting applicants from disadvantaged backgrounds. Applicants for recreational licenses will no longer be required to first hold a medical marijuana license as of March 1,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS