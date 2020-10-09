CIT Judge Orders Commerce To Justify Chlorine Duties Again

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- The Court of International Trade judge overseeing a challenge to import duties on chlorine disinfectants from China kicked the case back to the U.S. Department of Commerce once again Thursday, saying the agency had failed to verify whether the exporter received illegal subsidies. In his second slip opinion remanding the case to Commerce for further explanation, Senior Judge Richard K. Eaton ordered the department to either prove its determination that Heze Huayi Chemical Co. Ltd. benefited from a government loan program called the Export Buyer's Credit Program or drop its countervailing duty claims. "Commerce's explanation … lacks the support of substantial...

