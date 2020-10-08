Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cookie Shape Is Not Protected By TM Law, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit ruled Thursday that a Japanese snack maker could not sue rivals for selling products that look like its Pocky cookie sticks because the food design was ineligible for trademark protection, saying "that's the way the cookie crumbles."

Rejecting a lawsuit filed by Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd., a three-judge appeals panel said the shape of Pocky — a thin cookie stick dipped in chocolate — could not be claimed as protected trade dress because it served a functional purpose to the treat. 

A federal court said Pocky could not sue over look-alike Pepero. (Court documents) "Trade dress is limited...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!