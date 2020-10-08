3rd Circ. Orders Redo In Ex-Vanguard Worker's Prison Term

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday vacated the four-year prison term handed to an ex-Vanguard Group employee convicted of stealing $2.1 million from dormant accounts, ruling in a precedential decision that the lower court misapplied a sentencing enhancement for abusing a position of trust. A three-judge panel sided with Scott Capps' argument that a Pennsylvania federal judge erred in applying the enhancement to both the money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail fraud charges in his case, given that he was only in a position of trust when he was actually stealing the funds, but not concealing the source of them....

