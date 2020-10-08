Dillard's Settles EEOC Suit Over Racial Bias In Promotions

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Department store chain Dillard's agreed to pay nearly $1 million and publicize job openings to resolve a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission class action accusing the company of failing to elevate Black employees to managerial positions in stores across the South. U.S. District Judge Lee P. Rudofsky signed off on a consent decree Thursday, wrapping up a case the EEOC filed in September claiming Dillard's "tap on the shoulder" promotion policy violated federal civil rights law. In a phone interview Thursday, EEOC senior trial attorney Pamela Dixon emphasized the importance of the settlement's other conditions, which include a mandate that the...

