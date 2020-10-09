Cousteau's Grandkid Doesn't Own Image Rights, Judge Rules

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge has ruled that the granddaughter of undersea explorer Jacques Cousteau doesn't own the publicity rights to his image, keeping intact a suit by the Cousteau Society alleging she used his name and signature red cap to promote her television program. Cousteau, who died in Paris in 1997, handed over the rights to his image to the Cousteau Society, so as a result, the environmental protection non-profit has the exclusive right to his image, not his granddaughter Celine Cousteau, U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson ruled on Thursday. "Because Jacques-Yves Cousteau transferred the right on his image before his...

