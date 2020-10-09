Texas Patent Judges Diverge On Pandemic Trial Protocols

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 2:26 PM EDT) -- Two of the busiest patent judges in the country have taken different approaches to COVID-19 safety precautions as they've resumed in-person jury trials in Texas, with face-covering preferences and scheduling flexibility among the biggest points of contrast. For U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, who presides over the Marshall, Texas, courthouse in the Eastern District, seeing trial participants' faces is so important that he orders empaneled jurors and attorneys sitting at counsel tables to wear only face shields. U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright of the Western District's Waco division gives jurors the option of wearing face masks or face shields, and attorneys...

