Wyo. Judge Sinks Obama-Era Rule On Methane Emissions

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 11:33 PM EDT) -- A Wyoming federal judge on Thursday did away with an Obama-era rule restricting methane emissions from natural gas wells on public and tribal lands, ruling that the Bureau of Land Management had exceeded its statutory authority and acted arbitrarily in issuing the regulation. The ruling is the latest development in a nearly four-year battle over the Waste Prevention Rule, which Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, Texas, the Western Energy Alliance and the Independent Petroleum Association of America had argued exceeded the bureau's authority by targeting air pollution rather than mineral leasing. The federal government itself said the rule was unlawful in August....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS