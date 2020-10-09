SEC's Roisman Cautions Against 'Regulation By Enforcement'

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 9:33 PM EDT) -- While rising enforcement numbers are often cited as a sign of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's success, Commissioner Elad Roisman doesn't see it that way. Speaking at a virtual Practising Law Institute conference on Thursday, the Republican SEC commissioner pointed to compliance as the first line of defense in preventing violations, and noted that he often seeks alternatives to "regulation by enforcement" — particularly in novel cases. "A frequent implication is that rising numbers reflect more effective enforcement, and falling numbers reflect less effective enforcement," he said. "The number of cases and the aggregate penalty amounts and other statistics can be informative, and...

