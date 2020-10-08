Law360's The Term: Justices Start Term With Guns Blazing

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court wasted little time making waves in its first week of the 2020 term, from Justice Clarence Thomas' attack on the "Obergefell" precedent to a multibillion copyright battle between Google and Oracle. Catch up with the hosts of The Term. This Week S2, E2: Justices Start Term With Guns Blazing Your browser does not support the audio element. Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action in short, entertaining episodes. In this episode, the team recaps a busy start to the October 2020 term, kicking off...

