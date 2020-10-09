BOE, FCA Tell City To Ready For End Of Brexit Transition

Law360, London (October 9, 2020, 6:57 PM BST) -- U.K. regulators on Friday warned financial companies to urgently finish all preparations for the end of the Brexit regulatory transition as trade talks with the European Union remain deadlocked. The Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England wrote to CEOs warning them to put final measures in place to prepare for the end of the Brexit transition at 11 p.m. on Dec. 31, regardless of whether there is a trade deal in place. "It is imperative that firms continue to build on their preparatory work to ensure that they, and to the extent possible their clients, are ready for a range...

