Ukrainian Oligarch Escapes $27M Fraud Suit In UK

Law360, London (October 9, 2020, 6:16 PM BST) -- A Ukrainian oligarch accused of swindling $10.9 million from a business partner with supposed ties to the country's former president won his bid to have the suit tossed after a judge ruled Friday that the dispute did not belong in England. Judge Clare Moulder tossed the case brought in London against billionaire Yuriy Ivanyushchenko by Vadim Shulman, who claims he was cheated out of an investment in a building development in Odessa, Ukraine, that never went forward. The judge rejected claims Friday that the case had "close connections" with England, saying the targets of Shulman's suit all resided outside England and...

