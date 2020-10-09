Mishcon Warns Of Claims 'Tsunami' From Scottish Lockdown

Law360, London (October 9, 2020, 5:24 PM BST) -- A new government lockdown order closing pubs and restaurants in Scotland, and potentially parts of England, is likely to trigger a "tsunami" of new business interruption insurance claims, a law firm representing policyholders warned Friday. Mishcon de Reya LLP said last month's judgment in the High Court test case on business interruption insurance will mean that in many cases insurers will have to pay out to companies affected by the local lockdown. Scotland's government will impose the 16-day "circuit breaker" intervention from Friday evening, in a bid to tackle rising COVID-19 infection rates in the country. The U.K. government is reportedly...

