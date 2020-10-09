UTEX Gets Nod For $25M Financing Amid Ch. 11 Proceedings

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT) -- UTEX, a manufacturer of sealing components for the energy industry, can tap into $25 million in debtor-in-possession financing while it seeks approval of its plan to slash about $700 million in debt, a Texas bankruptcy judge said Friday. UTEX Industries Inc. may use the funds to finance operations during its bankruptcy proceedings and can proceed with a number of other requests in its first-day motions, such as paying employees, trade partners and utility companies, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David R. Jones said in a hearing. Judge Jones also signed off on UTEX's proposed timeline for the case, setting Oct. 19 as the...

