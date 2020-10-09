UK Ban On Chinese Batteries Upheld In Trade Secrets Row

Law360, London (October 9, 2020, 8:22 PM BST) -- The Court of Appeal refused Friday to lift an injunction blocking a Chinese manufacturer of lithium-ion battery components from importing certain products into the U.K. while U.S.-based Celgard pursues claims that the rival's business is built on stolen trade secrets. In dismissing the appeal from Shenzhen Senior Technology Material Co. Ltd., known as Senior, the three-judge panel backed a lower court judge who held that England is a proper forum for the claims and Celgard had established a serious issue to be tried. Senior argued the judge incorrectly accepted Celgard's assertion that, by limiting its claims to remedies in respect of...

