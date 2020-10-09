Charter Seeks Chancery Sanctions For Tech Co. Case Abuses

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Telecommunications giant Charter Communications Inc. argued for hefty Chancery Court sanctions Friday against a global cloud services firm and its CEO in a two-year contract dispute that a Delaware vice chancellor said was marked by the CEO's lies and serial abuse of "corporate form." Charter's sanctions request to Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster would shift all legal fees to Optymyze LLC, its affiliates and potentially its CEO Mark Stiffler. Among its motions was a request for a court finding that Stiffler and assorted affiliates are linked alter-egos, which could potentially make both Stiffler and his companies liable for claims and block...

