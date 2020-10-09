Cahill Gordon, Clifford Chance Steer $622M Insurance Tie-Up

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Insurance group Watford said Friday it will be bought out by fellow insurer Arch just six years after it was launched, in a deal valuing the company at $622 million that was guided by Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP and Clifford Chance LLP. In a joint statement, Arch Capital Group Ltd. said it will buy all the shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. that it doesn't already own for $31.10 each, a premium of about 74% on Watford's closing share price Sept. 8, before rumors of a deal began circulating. Watford is a controlled company, with Arch already owning a 13% stake...

