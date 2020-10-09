Ex-Paul Weiss Atty Tapped As NJ Gov.'s Chief Counsel

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 2:14 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday said former Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP attorney Parimal Garg will become his chief counsel, elevating the lawyer from his deputy chief counsel post and calling him "one of the sharpest legal minds" in the state. The Democratic governor said Garg will replace outgoing chief counsel Matt Platkin, who is slated to leave the administration later this month to become a Lowenstein Sandler LLP partner. Garg began serving as deputy chief counsel to the governor when Murphy took office in January 2018 after a previous stint working on the governor's campaign....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS