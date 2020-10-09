Ikea Says It Already Beat UC Regents' LED IP Claims In ITC

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 10:52 PM EDT) -- Ikea urged a California federal court to toss allegations it willfully infringed the University of California system's intellectual property by selling filament LED lighting, arguing on Thursday that it has already defeated the claims in a related action before the U.S. International Trade Commission. The University of California regents hit Ikea with the suit in July 2019, claiming that the Swedish retailer had pillaged "revolutionary technology" in LED light bulbs that uses about 90% less energy than traditional incandescent light bulbs and invented by a Nobel-credentialed research team at the University of California, Santa Barbara. They also filed a complaint with...

