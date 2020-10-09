Fla. Co., CEO Lose CFTC Registrations After Fraud Conviction

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced Friday that it has revoked the registration of a Miami-based futures trading fund and its owner, who pled guilty last year to stealing $7.5 million from investors. A CFTC judgment officer entered a default decision against Fabio Bretas de Freitas, a Brazilian national, and his company, Phy Capital Investments LLC, on Aug. 31 after they failed to respond to a revocation notice the CFTC issued in May. That decision became final on Sept. 30, the CFTC said. The agency initiated its revocation action in May based on two related judgments against Bretas and Phy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS