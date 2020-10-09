Prosthetic Maker Reaches Deal Over FTC's Merger Unwinding

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission said Friday that prosthetic manufacturer Otto Bock agreed to sell some of the assets it acquired in a deal the agency ordered undone last year, likely eliminating a need for the company's pending appeal at the D.C. Circuit. The FTC said in a statement that staff had reached an agreement with Otto Bock HealthCare North America Inc. that will see it sell the microprocessor prosthetic knee products and technology that it purchased from Freedom Innovations in 2017 to French manufacturer Proteor Inc. The commission ordered Otto Bock's deal unwound in November after finding that it would hurt competition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS