15 Minutes With Foss Maritime Co.'s General Counsel

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT) -- This year's remote work has led Foss Maritime Co. general counsel Sloane Perras to think more about hiring lawyers who don't live near one of the tug and barge company's offices. Sloane Perras Currently: Vice president, general counsel and chief ethics officer, Foss Maritime Co. Previously: Senior vice president, chief administrative officer and legal officer, The Krystal Co. and chief legal officer, On The Border Law school: University of Georgia School of Law "It reminds me that very little of my outside counsel is based in Seattle. Even the ones who [are], I don't need to see them, I'm often on the phone with...

