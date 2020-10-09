Ex-Navy Commander Gets 2 Years For Lies In Death Probe

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday sentenced a former commander of the U.S. Naval Station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to two years in federal prison for his obstruction of an investigation into the death of a civilian at the base shortly after the two had a fight. Retired Capt. John Nettleton, 53, of Jacksonville, Florida, was found guilty by a federal jury in January of obstruction of justice, concealment of material facts, falsifications of records and making false statements in connection with the Navy's investigation of the 2015 death of 42-year-old Christopher M. Tur, according to court records. U.S. District Judge...

